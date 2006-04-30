Actelion beats 1st-qtr 2006 forecasts

Swiss biopharmaceutical firm Actelion reported a set of extremely good first-quarter results, beating consensus forecasts. The group's total turnover grew 44% to 210.6 million Swiss francs ($164.9 million) and operating revenues increased 40% to 61.0 million francs, with net income rising 27% to 53.7 million francs. Basic earnings per share improved 25% to 2.38 francs for the reporting period. On the basis of the strong results, the company's chief financial officer, Andrew Oakley, said that operating income for full-year 2006 should now reach 185.0-205.0 million francs, exceeding previous guidance by 20.0 million francs.
Leading the sales growth was Actelion's pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment Tracleer (bosentan), with turnover up 44% at 2104. million francs in what the company described as a "rapidly-expanding PAH market." The product is now sold in 34 countries worldwide. Also contributing was the Gaucher disease therapy Zavesca (miglustat), which contributed revenues of 5.4 million francs, a rise of 125%.
