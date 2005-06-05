Actelion suspends palosuran program

Switzerland-based Actelion says that preliminary efficacy data from a proof-of-concept program evaluating its urotensin-II receptor antagonist palosuran for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy do not support a further clinical development program at this time.

The company says it now intends to fully analyze the data and discuss the detailed findings with key medical experts in the field and, should new findings be revealed, may re-initiate clinical development for the agent, the first urotensin-II receptor antagonist to be assessed in humans.