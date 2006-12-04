Actelion UK appoints Peter Graham Head of Commissioning Strategy

The UK arm of Swiss drugmaker Actelion has made Peter Graham head of commissioning strategy. Mr Graham joined the company in April 2006 and will be reponsible for facilitating market access and funding across the Actelion portfolio, as well as for ensuring that there is strategic alignment across all departments to deliver this objective. Mr Graham has a background in strategic planning and operational implementation.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze