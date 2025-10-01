Acthar Availability In USA

- Rhone-Poulenc Rorer has said it will continue to make its Acthar Gel (adrenocorticotrophic hormone) available through a special limited access program while it resumes normal manufacturing for the drug. The program will continue for approximately four months, after which time the supplies of the drug in US pharmacies should be replenished, said R-PR. Acthar, which is used to treat a range of rare disorders including West's syndrome, has been in short supply since R-PR suspended production (Marketletter March 4).