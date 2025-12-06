A radiopharmaceutical company developing next-generation radioligand therapies for cancer, using medicinal chemistry and radiochemistry to design small-molecule radioligands intended to increase tumor retention while limiting off-target exposure.

Founded in 2021, the company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and Cambridge, Massachusetts. It is led by founder and chief executive Andreas Goutopoulos, PhD, according to the company.

Actithera’s platform centers on molecular design strategies intended to address common limitations in radioligand development, including rapid washout from tumors. In a July 2025 financing announcement, the company described a three-part discovery approach that includes covalent targeting strategies designed to optimize tumor residence time while supporting rapid systemic clearance, alongside additional proprietary methods to improve selectivity.

The company’s lead development candidate targets fibroblast activation protein (FAP), a theranostic oncology target. Actithera has stated the program is being advanced toward clinical development in multiple indications, with proceeds from its Series A intended to support initial clinical entry and pipeline expansion.

In July 2025, Actithera announced the close of an oversubscribed $75.5 million Series A financing co-led by M Ventures with new lead investors including Hadean Ventures, Sofinnova Partners and 4BIO Capital, alongside additional syndicate participants.

In October 2025, Actithera reported it secured an exclusive license with Yeda, the technology transfer organization of the Weizmann Institute of Science, covering two patent families related to covalent chemistry technologies for targeted radiopharmaceutical applications. The company said the technologies would be integrated into its existing discovery platform as the lead FAP program advances toward the clinic.

In December 2025, Actithera announced the appointment of Darshan Dalal, MD, as chief medical officer, describing the hire as aligned with its transition into clinical-stage development.