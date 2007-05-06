Thursday 15 May 2025

ActivBiotics names Steven Gilman chairman and CEO

6 May 2007

USA-based ActivBiotics has named Steven Gilman chairman and chief executive. Dr Gilman was previously the company's president and CEO. He joined ActivBiotics in March 2004 from Millennium Pharmaceuticals, where he held a number of senior leadership roles.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

ASCO 2025: Novartis to flex oncology muscles
Pharmaceutical
ASCO 2025: Novartis to flex oncology muscles
15 May 2025
Pharmaceutical
Inozyme puts faith in Petra Duda as new CMO
15 May 2025
Biotechnology
Merck to present broad oncology advances at ASCO 2025
15 May 2025
Biotechnology
Positive new data for Keytruda with Phase III trial in ovarian cancer
15 May 2025
Biotechnology
Gene therapies drive growth of genomics market, says GlobalData
15 May 2025
Pharmaceutical
Saudi firm courts Trump with investment plan
15 May 2025
Biotechnology
FDA Approves AbbVie’s Emrelis
15 May 2025

Company Spotlight

A biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze