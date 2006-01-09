ActivBiotics updates product pipeline at ICAAC

Massachusettes, USA-based ActivBiotics' lead product candidate rifalazil, and several of its development pipeline rifamycin-based compounds, were the subject of 11 presentations at the Interscience Conference on Anitmicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy, in Washington DC in December 2005.
Steve Gilman, the company's president, revealed the development strategy for its range of rifamycin agents in an invitation-only poster session entitled "All New Antimicrobial Agents." During the session, Dr Gilman reported that the firm intended to continue the development of the compounds, particularly ABI-0043, as treatments for infections caused by medically-important pathogens such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus. Dr Gilman also discussed the group's scientific and strategic rationale to investigate the use of rifalazil as a potent anti-chlamydial agent for the treatment of intermittent claudication in patients with peripheral arterial disease. The full text of each poster is available on ActivBiotics' website: www.activebiotics.com.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze