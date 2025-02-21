Actonel simultaneously filed with FDA and EU

Procter & Gamble and Hoechst Marion Roussel have submitted simultaneousapplications to the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Evaluation Agency, respectively, for approval of Actonel (risedronate) for the prevention and treatment of osteoporosis in post-menopausal women and for corticosteroid-induced osteoporosis.

The additional indication of the treatment of Paget's disease is being sought in Europe. The product was approved for this indication in the USA in March 1998 (Marketletter April 13, 1998).

If approved, HMR will market the treatment in the majority of world markets, and P&U will co-promote Actonel in the USA and key European markets.