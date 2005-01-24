AD drugs for adults with brain injury?

Researchers at Cambridge University, UK, have uncovered a new potential use for cholinesterase-inhibiting Alzheimer's disease drugs such as Eisai/Pfizer's blockbuster Aricept (donepezil). In a study, conducted by the UK's Medical Research Council, it was found that a group of 31 young adults who had survived moderate-to-severe traumatic brain injury had a reduction in gray matter density in areas associated with problems in sustaining attention, learning and memory, consistent with dysfunction of acetylcholine. Therefore, it is hoped that acetycholine inhibitors used to treat AD could also be effective traumatic brain injury therapy.
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