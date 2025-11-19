Adcock Ingram Launches First Lilly Products In South Africa

When Adcock Ingram Pharmaceuticals of South Africa announced the formation of a strategic alliance with Eli Lilly last year, chief executive Don Bodley said the alliance would give the company access to existing products as well Lilly's research pipeline (Marketletter December 5, 1994).

The first two products from the alliance, Lilly's best-selling second-generation cephalosporin antibiotic cefaclor and antidepressant fluoxetine, have now been launched in South Africa under the Adcock Ingram label as Kloclor BD and Prozyn 20, respectively. Cefaclor has been available in the country since 1979, although improved formulations were introduced in 1991 (twice-daily suspension) and 1994 (twice-daily tablets).

In addition, Adcock Ingram has launched the broad-spectrum antibiotic Urizone (dispersible fosfomycin trometamol granules) as a single-dose therapy for Gram-positive and Gram-negative urinary tract infections in South Africa.