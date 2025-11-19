Adcock Ingram Launches First Lilly Products In South Africa

When Adcock Ingram Pharmaceuticals of South Africa announced the formation of a strategic alliance with Eli Lilly last year, chief executive Don Bodley said the alliance would give the company access to existing products as well Lilly's research pipeline (Marketletter December 5, 1994).
The first two products from the alliance, Lilly's best-selling second-generation cephalosporin antibiotic cefaclor and antidepressant fluoxetine, have now been launched in South Africa under the Adcock Ingram label as Kloclor BD and Prozyn 20, respectively. Cefaclor has been available in the country since 1979, although improved formulations were introduced in 1991 (twice-daily suspension) and 1994 (twice-daily tablets).
In addition, Adcock Ingram has launched the broad-spectrum antibiotic Urizone (dispersible fosfomycin trometamol granules) as a single-dose therapy for Gram-positive and Gram-negative urinary tract infections in South Africa.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze