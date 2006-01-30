Adderall litigation update

USA-based Impax Laboratories and the UK's Shire have announced that, as published January 18 on the Court's electronic docket, the US District Court of the District of Delaware has granted the parties' request to extend until January 26, 2006, the deadline for them to submit the pre-trial order.
The court also agreed to stay the matters of the case pending settlement negotiations. The case is listed on the docket as Shire Laboratories Inc versus Impax Laboratories Inc and is a patent infringement law suit involving Shire's US patents nos 6,322,819 and 6,605,300, in connection with Impax' attempt to market a generic version of the UK firm's attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder drug, Adderall XR (mixed amphetamine salts), prior to the expiration of those patents.
