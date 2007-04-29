Addex' GERD candidate successful at Ph IIa

Geneva, Switzerland-based Addex Pharmaceuticals says it has successfully completed a Phase IIa proof-of-concept trial of its lead compound ADX10059 in patients with gastro-esophageal reflux disease. Specifically, the agent demonstrated that it effectively controlled esophageal pH, in comparison with placebo.
The single-blind, placebo-controlled two-day study recruited 24 patients and was designed to examine the compound's effect on physiological measures of reflux, as well as to record any patient-reported GERD symptoms. On the first day, participants were provided with placebo, while on day two they were given three doses of either 50mg or 250mg formulations of the drug.
The results showed that the 250mg dose of ADX10059 had a statistically-significant positive impact on both physiological measures and clinical symptoms of the disorder, compared with placebo. The primary endpoint, the percentage of time in a 24-hour period that esophagal pH was 4 or above, was increased during treatment (96.5% versus 92.8%), while the duration of daytime patient-reported acid reflux episodes was significantly reduced (40% vs 86%).
