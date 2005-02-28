Additional appros for Nippon Kayaku's anti-tumor agents

Japanese drumaker Nippon Kayaku has received approval in Japan for additional indications for its anti-tumor agents Randa (5-fluoracil), Lastet (etoposide) and Oncovin (vincristine).

With these approvals, as concomitant treatments with other drugs, Randa can be used for malignant bone tumor and endometrial cancer, Lastet for pediatric malignant solid tumors and Oncovin for multiple myeloma, malignant astrocytoma and glioma with oligodendroglioma.