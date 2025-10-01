Adenosine A1 Receptor Blocker Clears Ph I

CV Therapeutics has completed its first Phase I trial of CVT-124, an adenosine A1 receptor antagonist, and has found the drug to be safe and well-tolerated. CVT124 is the first in this new class of potent and selective drugs which may be of use in the treatment of congestive heart failure. The drug works at the level of the kidney and causes sodium and uric acid excretion with minimal potassium loss. In addition to CHF, CVT-124 may have utility in other edematous diseases, such as liver disease, and as a nephroprotectant.