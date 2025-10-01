Adenosine A1 Receptor Blocker Clears Ph I

CV Therapeutics has completed its first Phase I trial of CVT-124, an adenosine A1 receptor antagonist, and has found the drug to be safe and well-tolerated. CVT124 is the first in this new class of potent and selective drugs which may be of use in the treatment of congestive heart failure. The drug works at the level of the kidney and causes sodium and uric acid excretion with minimal potassium loss. In addition to CHF, CVT-124 may have utility in other edematous diseases, such as liver disease, and as a nephroprotectant.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze