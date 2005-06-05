Adherence to AstraZeneca's Pulmicort reduces ER visits

Young children who generally comply with their asthma control therapies, and specifically AstraZeneca's Pulmicort Respules (budesonide inhalation suspension), have lower exacerbation rates, while those less adherent did not experience the same benefits, according to new data presented at the 100th American Thoracic Society International Conference held in San Diego, USA.

The study examined the relationship between patient outcomes and medication compliance with controller therapies, such as AstraZeneca's nebulized inhaled corticosteroid, used in the management of asthma. Patients who were more adherent, as defined by two or more prescriptions in the one-year period to controller therapy, had a decrease in exacerbations of 23.2% versus 16.8%, while those less adherent had a smaller decrease of 23.1% vs 19.1%.

Patients more adherent to the firm's therapy had a decrease in exacerbations of 25.3% vs 18.6%, while those less adherent did not, 20.1% vs 20.8%. Exacerbation was defined as one or more emergency department visit or hospitalizations during a nine-month period