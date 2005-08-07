Adherex adds to sites for Ph II ADH-1 trial

Adherex Technologies, a US biopharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of oncology products under development, says that it has initiated two additional sites for its Phase II clinical trial of ADH-1 (Exherin): the Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto, Ontario, and Jewish General Hospital in Montreal, Quebec, both in Canada. The study, which was launched in May 2005 at the Ottawa Regional Cancer Centre, is designed to evaluate the anti-tumor activity and tolerability of repeated doses of ADH-1 on an every-three-week schedule in patients whose tumors express the molecular target N-cadherin.
"Altogether, our Phase Ib/II and Phase II studies will provide important information regarding the optimal dose, dose schedule and tumor types for future Phase III ADH-1 trials," said chief executive William Peters, adding: "importantly, we now have a relationship with a major, multinational pharmaceutical company, GlaxoSmithKline, which has demonstrated interest in ADH-1 through its option to in-license the drug."
The Phase II trial is expected to enroll up to an aggregate of 60 patients and cover eight different tumor types, including some more common cancers such as breast and lung as well as some where anti-tumor activity was seen in the Phase I study, such as adrenocortical and esophageal. The trial size could be increased beyond 60 patients, depending on the level of anti-tumor activity noted. The company expects the trial to conclude in the second half of 2006.
