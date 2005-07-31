Adherex closes $8.5M placing

Adherex Technologies, a US biopharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of oncology products under development, says that it has completed its previously-announced private placement offering of units for gross proceeds of $8.5 million in connection with a licensing and development agreement with GlaxoSmithKline, which invested $3.0 million as a part of the financing (Marketletter July 25). The offering also included institutional investors from the USA, Canada and Europe.
In connection with the private placement, Adherex issued 30,393,134 units at a purchase price of $0.28 per unit, each consisting of one share and 0.30 of a share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share of Adherex at an exercise price of $0.35 each for a period of three years.
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