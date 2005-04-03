Adherex Phase II anticancer study approved

Adherex Technologies, a Canada-based biotechnology company, has received regulatory clearance from Health Canada for a Phase II clinical trial of ADH-1, the firm's lead antitumor agent, also known as Exherin.

The study, which is expected to involve up to three cancer centers in Canada, will investigate repeated doses of ADH-1 in a tri-weekly dosing schedule in patients whose tumors express the molecular target N-cadherin.