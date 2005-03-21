Thursday 18 June 2026

Adolor and GSK announce positive results for Entereg

21 March 2005

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline and US biopharmaceutical group Adolor Corp have reported positive results from a Phase IIb study of Entereg (alvimopan), their co-developed treatment for opioid-induced bowel dysfunction, which results from the long-term use of opioids in patients who suffer chronic pain.

In the Phase IIb study, 522 non-cancer patients with OBD achieved statistically-significant effects on the primary and secondary endpoints compared with placebo. The primary endpoint was the change from baseline in weekly frequency of spontaneous bowel movements (defined as bowel movements with no laxative use in the previous 24 hours) over the first half of the six-week treatment period. All groups reported an SBM frequency of about one per week during the baseline period. The average weekly change from baseline over weeks one to three was 3.36 SBM for the alvimopan 0.5mg twice-daily treatment group, 3.29 SBM for the alvimopan 1mg once-daily group and 4.17 SBM for the alvimopan 1mg twice daily arm compared to 1.65 SBM for the placebo group. All alvimopan treatment groups were statistically-significantly different from placebo (p<0.001). These changes were apparent by the first week of treatment and were sustained throughout the six-week therapy period, with a swift return towards baseline following discontinuation of treatment.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Two bills moving through US Senate HELP Committee welcomed by AAM
Biosimilars
Two bills moving through US Senate HELP Committee welcomed by AAM
18 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
F2G and Shionogi set up regulatory push for olorofim after Phase III win
18 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves first oral carbapenem therapy for cUTIs
17 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
PwC: Biopharma dealmaking rebounds as pharma races to fill pipeline gaps
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Jazz Pharmaceuticals strikes research deal with AbCellera
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Nuclidium bets on copper as radiopharma moves beyond alpha-versus-beta debate
17 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
Over 90% reduced death risk with treatment in subgroup for ultra rare TK2d disease
17 June 2026


Company Spotlight

Edgewise Therapeutics
A Boulder, Colorado-based biotech that has sharpened its focus entirely on cardiovascular disease after divesting its muscular dystrophy franchise to Servier, with oral cardiac sarcomere modulator EDG-7500 now its singular Phase III-bound bet in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze