Adolor and GSK announce positive results for Entereg

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline and US biopharmaceutical group Adolor Corp have reported positive results from a Phase IIb study of Entereg (alvimopan), their co-developed treatment for opioid-induced bowel dysfunction, which results from the long-term use of opioids in patients who suffer chronic pain.

In the Phase IIb study, 522 non-cancer patients with OBD achieved statistically-significant effects on the primary and secondary endpoints compared with placebo. The primary endpoint was the change from baseline in weekly frequency of spontaneous bowel movements (defined as bowel movements with no laxative use in the previous 24 hours) over the first half of the six-week treatment period. All groups reported an SBM frequency of about one per week during the baseline period. The average weekly change from baseline over weeks one to three was 3.36 SBM for the alvimopan 0.5mg twice-daily treatment group, 3.29 SBM for the alvimopan 1mg once-daily group and 4.17 SBM for the alvimopan 1mg twice daily arm compared to 1.65 SBM for the placebo group. All alvimopan treatment groups were statistically-significantly different from placebo (p<0.001). These changes were apparent by the first week of treatment and were sustained throughout the six-week therapy period, with a swift return towards baseline following discontinuation of treatment.