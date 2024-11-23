Adolor Begins Ph I With Analgesic

Adolor Corporation has initiated Phase I clinical trials in 35 patients with its topical opiate analgesic, code-named ADL 2-1294, for the treatment of severe pain associated with inflammation after burns and other injuries to the skin. If successful, the company will progress to dose-ranging Phase II trials in first-half 1997.

The company believes that its approach offers a new therapy for severe pain, without the severe side effects that are linked to centrally-acting morphine use.