Adolor forms alliance with GSK for Arixtra

US biopharmaceutical group Adolor Corp has signed a two-year agreement with UK drug giant GlaxoSmithKline for the co-promotion of the latter's anti-thrombotic agent Arixtra (fondaparinux sodium) in the USA.
The move will enable Adolor "to accelerate the establishment of its commercial presence with surgeons," explained Amy Romero, the firm's vice president of marketing.
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