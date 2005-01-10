Adolor's Entereg fails to meet endpoint

Adolor Corp of the USA says that a Phase III clinical trial of Entereg (almivopan), its experimental treatment for post-operative ileus, did not meet its primary endpoint, the time to recovery of gastrointestinal function. The news sent its stock plummeting 45.7% to close at $8.78 on December 23, the day of the announcement.
However, the compound, which is being developed by the firm in collaboration with UK drug giant GlaxoSmithKline, did show improvements in some of the secondary goals of the trial, such as the later tolerating of solid food and first bowel movement.
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