Adrulis' Thalidomide In Cytokine Test

Adrulis Pharmaceuticals of the USA has entered into a collaboration with a team of scientists at Italy's Verona University to investigate the ability of thalidomide to inhibit the production of cytokines by certain immune system cells in the brain.
Recent experiments carried out by the Verona scientists show that when immune cells of this type (eg microglial cells) are mixed with other types of nervous system tissue the production of inflammatory cytokines and free radicals results in significant neurotoxic effects. The team suggest that cytokines and free radicals may be responsible for the neural degeneration observed in Alzheimer's disease.
Thalidomide is being tested to see if it can suppress the production of cytokines by microglial cells as it has done with other immune system cells, and to ascertain whether this inhibits neuronal damage.
