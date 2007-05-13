Advalytix to direct EU single cell analysis program

Munich, Germany-based Advalytix AG has taken over the coordination of the European Union Project - Quantitative Analysis of Genes in Single Cells (QuAGSiC). The firm, a 100% subsidiary of Olympus Life and Material Science Europa GmbH, is responsible for the technical management of the project, part of the Sixth EU framework program. The partners have a total of around 2.5 million euros ($3.4 million) available in order to develop and test methods for analyzing genetic material in single cells.
Central to the QuAGSiC project is the analysis of the numbers of copies of DNA at single cell level. As well as Advalytix, the project partnership includes the companies Genewave (France) and Molecular Machines & Industries (Switzerland), as well as the University of Ulm (Germany) and the Estonia Biocenter (Estonia). Together, the partners intend to develop a platform for the molecular genetic analysis of various single cell types, which should show deviations in the number of copies of chromosomes that are connected with many hereditary diseases.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze