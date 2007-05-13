Sunday 16 February 2025

Advalytix to direct EU single cell analysis program

13 May 2007

Munich, Germany-based Advalytix AG has taken over the coordination of the European Union Project - Quantitative Analysis of Genes in Single Cells (QuAGSiC). The firm, a 100% subsidiary of Olympus Life and Material Science Europa GmbH, is responsible for the technical management of the project, part of the Sixth EU framework program. The partners have a total of around 2.5 million euros ($3.4 million) available in order to develop and test methods for analyzing genetic material in single cells.

Central to the QuAGSiC project is the analysis of the numbers of copies of DNA at single cell level. As well as Advalytix, the project partnership includes the companies Genewave (France) and Molecular Machines & Industries (Switzerland), as well as the University of Ulm (Germany) and the Estonia Biocenter (Estonia). Together, the partners intend to develop a platform for the molecular genetic analysis of various single cell types, which should show deviations in the number of copies of chromosomes that are connected with many hereditary diseases.

