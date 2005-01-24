Advanced Magnetics starts Ph III trial of ferumoxytol

USA-based Advanced Magnetics, which focuses on the development of superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles for pharmaceutical application, has initiated a large-scale, multicenter, double-blind Phase III safety study of ferumoxytol, under evaluation as an intravenous iron replacement therapy in anemic chronic kidney disease patients, whether or not on dialysis.
Ferumoxytol contains IV-administered bio-available iron which allows for more efficient replenishment of iron stores than oral iron supplements, and without commonly-associated treatment side effects, the group said. In addition, the agent provides greater flexibility in both the administration and amount of iron given compared to other currently-marketed IV iron-replacement products, it noted.
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