Advancis/Par's PULSYS misses Ph III endpoint

Advancis Pharmaceutical, a firm focused on novel anti-infectives, and fellow US firm Par Pharmaceutical say that a Phase III trial of their co-developed Amoxicillin PULSYS, under evaluation for the treatment of adults and adolescents with pharyngitis/tonsillitis due to Group A streptococcal infections, failed to achieve its microbiological and clinical endpoints.

According to top-line data, the drug failed to demonstrate statistical non-inferiority to penicillin in bacterial eradication at the post-therapy test-of-cure visit for patients who successfully completed the trial protocol.