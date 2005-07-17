Advent of generic gabapentin impacts neuropathic pain market

US Neuropathic Pain, a new report which examines the effects of the entry of generic competition on world drug leader Pfizer's Neurontin (gabapentin) in the anticonvulsant market for neuropathic pain, has been released by market research consultant WWMR Inc. Key events leading up to and surrounding the launch of gabapentin generics, as well as Pfizer's efforts to bring a follow-on-to-Neurontin brand, Lyrica (pregabalin), into the market are detailed. Pfizer has sustained significant losses in Neurontin sales and prescription volume with the entry of generic gabapentin competition, the study notes.

The US market for major neuropathic pain drug therapies is currently valued at $741.0 million, according to the report, and accelerated growth over the past two years has been driven largely by the approval of Neurontin's first neuropathic pain indication in the USA, that of post-herpetic neuralgia.