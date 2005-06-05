Adventrx treats first subject in CoFactor Ph IIb trial

US group Adventrx Pharmaceuticals has initiated patient treatment in its 300-patient, international, randomized, controlled, Phase IIb clinical trial investigating its CoFactor with 5-fluorouracil in metastatic colorectal cancer.

The firm also reported that it has obtained the necessary regulatory and ethics approvals from the individual countries' regulatory agencies to initiate the trial in the UK, Germany, Romania, Serbia and India, which are required in addition to clearance from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (Marketletter April 25). Applications to conduct this trial in Croatia and Poland are pending.