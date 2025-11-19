AECI/SB PlaN SOUTH AFRICAN PENICILLIN PROJECT

South African chemicals group AECI is proceeding with plans to build a penicillin plant at Umbogintwini, on the south coast of Natal province, for which UK-based SmithKline Beecham has agreed to contribute its penicillin technology for AECI's feasibility study.

SmithKline Beecham and AECI are reportedly to participate jointly in the economic, financial, strategic and commercial aspects of the study. If the results of the feasibility study are positive, and if the two companies proceed with an investment in a full-scale plant, it will be the first penicillin-fermentation facility in Africa, according to the journal African Business. Preliminary estimates suggest the the cost of the plant would be around $110 million.

The technical component of the feasibility study will cost 1.5 million rand ($417,450) and has been awarded to US constructor Foster Wheeler; this phase of the study is being funded by the US-based Trade Development Agency.