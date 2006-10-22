Aegate joins forces with Belgian pharmacy association

Aegate, a UK-based pharmaceutical authentication company, has signed an agreement with L'Association Pharmaceutique Belge (APB), the professional pharmacy association that represents 90% of independent pharmacies in Belgium, in preparation for an imminent launch of its service in that country.

According to the firm, the collaboration will see Belgium become the first country in the world to pioneer its new patient safety system. Aegate's award-winning, authentication service creates a secure, on-line, direct communication link between each pharmaceutical manufacturer and each pharmacy, creating a closer relationship that prevents patients from inadvertently receiving substandard medicines or recalled items.

In standalone trials that have taken place in the USA and the UK, pharmacists have uniformly reported that the system's real-time safety alerts are extremely useful. One US pharmacist was alerted about the recall of Novartis' Diovan (valsartan) two days before it received notification in the mail.