A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in the San Francisco Bay Area, with a listed address in Berkeley, California. The company’s operations are centered in the U.S., supporting discovery, clinical development, and external clinical trial execution.

Founding and History

Aeovian Pharmaceuticals was established to develop targeted small-molecule therapies aimed at modulating dysregulated growth and signaling pathways implicated in rare genetic and age-related diseases. The company has advanced a lead CNS program and built a broader small-molecule library supporting additional pipeline efforts.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Aeovian focuses on diseases linked to dysregulated cellular signaling and metabolic control, with current emphasis on:

Neurology: tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)–related refractory epilepsy; focal cortical dysplasia type II

Rare and age-related diseases: programs tied to mTOR pathway biology and CD38 biology

Additional areas referenced in pipeline strategy: neurodegenerative diseases, ADPKD/metabolic diseases, Duchenne/Becker muscular dystrophy, and obesity

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Aeovian develops highly selective small-molecule inhibitors intended to improve target specificity and tolerability relative to less selective pathway inhibition. Core modalities include:

Selective mTORC1 inhibitors (including CNS-penetrant candidates)

CD38 enzyme inhibitors (including peripheral and CNS-penetrant candidates)

The company's lead candidate is positioned as a CNS-penetrant selective mTORC1 inhibitor designed to address hyperactive mTORC1 signaling in TSC-associated epilepsy.

Key Personnel

Allison J. Hulme, PhD: CEO & President

John Kincaid: Chief Scientific Officer

Davis C. Ryman, MD, PhD: Chief Medical Officer

Micah Zajic: Chief Financial Officer

: Chief Financial Officer Board leadership includes Richard Gaster, MD, PhD (Chairman), alongside other directors listed by the company.

Strategic Partnerships

Aeovian engages with investors, scientific advisors, and external clinical and research partners to advance its programs. Partnering and business development are supported through dedicated company contacts, indicating openness to collaboration structures typical for clinical-stage biotech (e.g., research collaboration, licensing, and development partnerships).





FAQ Section

AV078 (CNS-penetrant selective mTORC1 inhibitor): lead program in TSC epilepsy (clinical development)

