A biotechnology company developing RNA interference (RNAi) therapies for neurological diseases.

Aerska is a biotechnology company developing RNA interference (RNAi) therapies for neurological diseases. The company is building a pipeline of CNS-targeted drugs by combining RNAi chemistry with “brain shuttle” technologies to deliver treatments systemically across the blood-brain barrier. 

The company launched in October 2025 with a $21 million seed financing round, co-led by Age1, Backed VC, and Speedinvest, with additional support from investors including Blueyard, Lingotto (Exor), Norrsken VC, Kerna, PsyMed, Saras, and Ada Ventures. 

Aerska’s lead platform employs antibody-oligonucleotide conjugates (AOCs) that use receptor-mediated transport (“brain shuttles”) to achieve neuronal uptake and durable gene knockdown in the brain. 

 Initial development focuses on genetic forms of Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. 

Founders include Jack O’Meara (CEO & Co-Founder), Stuart Milstein, and David Hardwicke. O’Meara previously led Ochre Bio and was responsible for raising >$100 million in funding. Milstein has a background in RNAi and early brain delivery work at Alnylam. 

Aerska is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with research operations in London, UK.

Aerska debuts with $21m seed round to push RNAi into the brain
2 October 2025
