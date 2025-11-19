AESGP 30TH ANNUAL MEETING IN JUNE

The European Proprietary Medicines Manufacturers' Association will hold its 30th annual meeting, entitled The Individual and Health Care Trends - Getting the Balance Right, in London, UK, on June 14-16, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel.

Working sessions will focus on the development of the European health care systems in times of considerable change, and how it can be ensured that people continue to be properly served. The meeting will examine how an increase in the individual's responsibility can be realized in the framework of a proactive European self-medication policy. The changing role of all partners in the health care system will also be analyzed.

Key speakers include Martin Bangemann and Fernand Sauer of the European Commission, Ken Collins, a Member of the European Parliament, Prof Jean-Michel Alexandre, chairman of the EC Committee for Proprietary Medicinal Products, as well as representatives of national authorities. Details and registration are available from the AESGP, 7 Avenue de Tervuren, 1040 Brussels, Belgium. Phone: +31 2 735 51 30. Fax +32 2 735 52 22