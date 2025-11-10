AESGP Meeting

A members' meeting of the European Proprietary Medicines Manufacturers' Association, on the New European Marketing Authorization System; an Opportunity for Self-Medication? is being held in London on January 31, 1995. Speakers include EMEA executive director Fernand Sauer and European Commission representative Marie Donnelly.

Details and registration forms are available from AESGP, 7 Avenue de Tervuren, B-1040 Brussels, Belgium. Phone: +32 2/735 51 30; fax: +32 2/735 52 52