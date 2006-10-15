Aesica buys production plant from MSD

UK-based Aesica, a supplier of active pharmaceutical ingredients, says that it has acquired the Ponders End manufacturing facility near London from Merck Sharp & Dohme, the UK subsidiary of Merck & Co. The firm added that it has also entered into a deal to supply MSD with APIs over the next few years, in a contract worth up to $300.0 million.

Aesica added that the plant has well-established compound and bulk manufacturing facilities capable of producing 300 tons of products per year. The firm also said that 74 employees currently working at the site will be retained.

Robert Hardy, Aesica's chief executive, said that the purchase had increased the group's manufacturing capacity, in addition to enabling it to establish an import supply relationship with MSD. In response, Mike Lewis, head of the facility for MSD, said: "this agreement meets the strategic objectives of both companies and, importantly, preserves employment for the current workforce who have shown such commitment over the years."