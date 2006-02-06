AEterna Zentaris gets rights to cetrorelix

Canadian firm AEterna Zentaris says it has reached agreement with its US partner, Solvay Pharmaceuticals (a part of the Belgian Solvay group), which allows it to regain the exclusive worldwide rights, outside Japan, to its leading luteinizing hormone-releasing-hormone antagonist product candidate, cetrorelix, for use in the treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia.

Under the terms of the deal, Solvay retains the right to develop the drug as a treatment for endometriosis, but has no entitlement to financial compensation from the Quebec-headquartered group.

AEterna Zentaris says that it has successfully completed a wide-ranging Phase II trial of the compound in BPH, adding that the data from this and other upcoming studies will be submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration as part an application for regulatory approval for that indication.