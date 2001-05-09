Affentranger to leave Roche

Roche has unexpectedly fired Anton Affentranger, its chief financialofficer, for no reason other than what chief executive Franz Humer has said is a lack of "chemistry" between himself and Mr Affentranger. In the meantime, until a successor is named Bernd Wolff and Erwin Schneider will head corporate finance. The news came hot on the heels of the surprise acquisition of Martin Ebner's 20% stake in Roche by Novartis (see page 2).