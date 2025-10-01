Affordable Quality Health Care For All In Malaysia

In Malaysia, affordable quality health care for all is the necessary pre-requisite to provide health for all, according to Dr K Balasubramaniam, pharmaceutical adviser to Consumers International in Asia and the Pacific, speaking at a conference on quality health care in the country earlier this year.

Malaysia achieved almost 100% health care coverage before its target year of 1995, which had been set 20 years previously. Health for all Malaysians is the major thrust of the national health policy. It will therefore be essential in any discussions on health care reforms to keep in focus the need to provide affordable quality health care for all, he said.

Dr Balasubramaniam continued that reforms have to be based on careful and critical examination and assessment of all relevant data related to health and health care services in the country. He added that reforms which fail to meet the real health needs and are introduced for other reasons may need a change of course midstream, which would be disruptive and expensive.