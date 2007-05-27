Affymax' loss widens to $7.2M on R&D costs

US drugmaker Affymax says that, for the three months ended March 31, 2007, its net loss widened to $7.2 million from $6.7 million in the like, year-ago period, despite a revenue increase to $7.3 million from $8,000, due to income from a collaboration with Japanese drug major Takeda, under their 2006 collaboration for development of Affymax' lead compound, Hematide, a synthetic peptide erythropoiesis stimulating agent.

R&D expenses during the period affected the firm's deficit, as they almost doubled to $11.9 million versus $6.5 million due to costs related to Phase II clinical development of Hematide in both renal and oncology indications, as well as manufacturing and analytical costs at multiple contract sites in preparation for the initiation of Phase III trials, in addition to increased personnel costs. General and administrative expenses amounted to $5.3 million vs $887,000 as a result of higher stock-based compensation, personnel costs and audit fees.

Commenting on the results, Arlene Morris, chief executive of Affymax, said that "the business is sound with a strong balance sheet, a formidable, engaged partner and solid Phase II clinical data, which are key elements as we prepare to begin Phase III clinical trials with Hematide for the treatment of anemia in renal indications."