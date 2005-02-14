Affymetrix and Karolinska Institutet form alliance

USA-based Affymetrix has formed a research alliance with Sweden's only exclusive medical university, the Karolinska Institutet, under which large-scale clinical studies for the firm's drug candidates will be carried out by scientists at the latter organization.

During the next five years, the projects will include genetic analyses and gene expression measurements in patients with major diseases like artherosclerosis, breast cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma and dyslexia. Affymetrix plans to use this genomic information to identify new targets and believes that the Institutet can provide sample sizes large enough to guarantee results with clinical relevance.