Affymetrix buys ParAllele for $120 M

California, USA-headquartered drugmaker Affymetrix has signed a deal to acquire ParAllele BioScience, a privately-held, South San Francisco-based diagnostics specialist company that provides assay technology for comprehensive genetic studies. Affymetrix believes the latter's genotyping capabilities could be tailored to a variety of microarray applications and that this will enhance the commercialization and development of candidates.

The $120.0 million all-stock transaction is expected to close in the third quarter, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

As a result of the deal, Affymetrix expects to incur a merger-related charge for in-process R&D of approximately $15.0 million, as well as operational charges in the range of $4.0-$7.0 million, including non-cash amortization of about $2.0 million. The firm predicts that this transaction will be financially neutral to its operating results for 2006 and accretive to net income by 2007.