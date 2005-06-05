Affymetrix buys ParAllele for $120 M

California, USA-headquartered drugmaker Affymetrix has signed a deal to acquire ParAllele BioScience, a privately-held, South San Francisco-based diagnostics specialist company that provides assay technology for comprehensive genetic studies. Affymetrix believes the latter's genotyping capabilities could be tailored to a variety of microarray applications and that this will enhance the commercialization and development of candidates.
The $120.0 million all-stock transaction is expected to close in the third quarter, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
As a result of the deal, Affymetrix expects to incur a merger-related charge for in-process R&D of approximately $15.0 million, as well as operational charges in the range of $4.0-$7.0 million, including non-cash amortization of about $2.0 million. The firm predicts that this transaction will be financially neutral to its operating results for 2006 and accretive to net income by 2007.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze