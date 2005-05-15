Affymetrix find Chinese business ally

US firm Affymetrix and CapitalBio, a life science company based in Beijing, China, have entered into a broad strategic alliance which will initially include the joint development of a GeneChip-compatible personal scanner and a service provider program, through which CapitalBio will offer the full line of Affymetrix GeneChip products.

Genechip, Affymetrix' widely-used molecular biology analysis platform, provides more information capacity than any other commercial array, according to the firm. The companies intend to jointly pursue a number of complementary products for research and molecular diagnostics for worldwide markets, which may include additional instrumentation, reagents and services. Other collaborations under discussion include manufacturing certain products in China to take advantage of CapitalBio's engineering and manufacturing capabilities.