Sunday 6 April 2025

Affymetrix' LPS doubles to $0.06 in 1st-qtr 2007

6 May 2007

Santa Clara, California, USA-based Affymetrix reported net loss of $4.0 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2007 versus net income of $1.8 million or $0.03 per diluted share in the like period of the year before, due to restructuring charges of $5.4 million, or $0.05 per diluted share.

Total revenue for the period was $80.4 million vs $86.4 million, with product and product-related income of $71.3 million, sales to Perlegen Sciences amounting to $6.7 million. Royalties and other revenue reaching $2.4 million.

First quarter sales included GeneChip consumable revenue of $60.0 million, consisting of array revenue of $35.7 million, reagent sales of $13.6 million, genotyping services income of $4.0 million and $6.7 million of Perlegen revenue. Additionally, the company reported instrument earnings of $8.5 million and shipped 41 GeneChip systems in the quarter, bringing its cumulative systems shipped to around 1,590 at the end of the reporting period. For fiscal 2007, the company projects total revenue in the range of $365.0 - $385.0 million and expects to end the year with a gross margin in the mid-60% range.

