Affymetrix' microarray top in reproducibility study

California, USA-based Affymetrix says the results of a study published in the September 8 issue of Nature Biotechnology demonstrate that, at a high level, gene expression data generated by microarrays was reproducible. The data is derived from the MicroArray Quality Control study, which was a collaborative effort between Affymetrix, the Food and Drug Administration and several other array and reagent manufacturers, designed to assess reproducibility across the technique as a whole.

Affymetrix' technology demonstrated the highest level of reproducibility and consistency across a range of different test sites. In addition, the findings showed that the firm's product led the field in term of sensitivity, use of controls and robustness.