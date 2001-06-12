Affymetrix predicts revenue decline

Affymetrix has issued a statement saying it expects to post a shortfallin second-quarter 2001 revenues due to lower-than-anticipated orders for its GeneChip product line. The company said it expected revenues to be in the range of $44-$50 million, including $3-$4 million from Perlegen Sciences, and net loss for the reporting period is forecast to be $4-$7 million before charges.

Difficult quarters ahead

Affymetrix went on to claim that although it is managing expenses, it will not reduce investments in R&D or infrastructure "in a manner that would be harmful to long-term opportunities." The firm added that it does not expect further weakness in its overall business, but believes "that it could be sporadic for at least the next two to three quarters."