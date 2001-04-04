Affymetrix raises $100M in financing

Affymetrix' genomics subsidiary, Perlegen Sciences, has completed a$100 million round of private funding which it will use to complete scanning of 50 genomes that will eventually be used to associate various human traits with diseases. Investors in this include Lombard Odier & Cie, as well as other institutional and individual investors.
