Affymetrix study finds expanded transcriptome

USA-based Affymetrix has completed a scan of 30% of the human genome using its proprietary tiling microarrays. Tthe data, recently published in the journal Science, show that around 15% of the sequence analysed was transcribed: most sites of transcription were not in protein-coding areas of the genome. In late 2005, Affymetrix plans to launch high-resolution tiling arrays for the entire human genome and several model organisms, including Drosophila, Arabidopsis, S. cerevisiae and S. pombe.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze