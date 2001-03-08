African HIV vaccine starts trials in Kenya

Trials of what is claimed to be the first HIV vaccine designedspecifically for use in Africa have started in Kenya, according to the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative, which is funding the project in partnership with the UK's Medical Research Council and the University of Nairobi in Kenya. IAVI says it currently has five HIV vaccine projects under development, and will launch additional programs in India and China this month.
