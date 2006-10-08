After 2005 crisis, UK flu vaccine delay warning

The UK government has issued a warning that seasonal influenza vaccine shortages that occurred last year are in danger of being repeated, as well as failing to announce the results of its review of the 2005 crisis.
The Department of Health has issued a letter to general practitioners alerting them that vaccination delays mean that high-risk groups will have to be prioritized: ie, for diabetics and the elderly.
Although the DoH warned of delays, it believes that more than one million more doses will be delivered by the beginning of December than last year. An urgent review of the vaccine procurement system was announced by the UK's Health Secretary, Patricia Hewitt, in November last year, which is "ongoing" according to government officials.
