Agenda for ICH III announced

The agenda for the Third International Conference on Harmonization, taking place in Yokohama, japan on November 29-December 1, has been announced. Four parallel symposia will discuss safety, efficacy and quality and the new topic of regulatory communications, while a safety and efficacy symposium, covering both topics together for the first time, will focus on the timing of safety studies in relation to clinical trials.
A keynote address will be given by a member of the Japanese Ministry of Health and Welfare, and the meeting will also be addressed by Hiroshi Nakajima, director general of the World Health Organization.
